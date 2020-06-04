Former Olympian Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports for Quebec, had a broad smile on her face today as she announced the launch of Phase two where the team sports of soccer and baseball can hit the fields to train starting on Monday, June 8. “We are aware there will be a lot of changes to be made,” former short track speed skater Isabelle Charest said. ““The physical benefits are going to be there. They (the kids) are going to be playing, they are going to be developing skills, and they are going to be active.” Soccer and baseball will be allowed to start supervised training but must respect the two metre distance. Over the course of the next few weeks, if given the green light by Public Health, a schedule of games could begin. The federations, Baseball Quebec and Soccer Quebec will have specific game plans in place to allow competitive play to begin. “I want to thank the federations for their hard work,” Minister Charest said. “I also want to thank the young people for the patience they’ve shown and their resilience.” It was also announced that private pools open to the public like at campgrounds, will be allowed to open.

