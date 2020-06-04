Former Olympian Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports for Quebec, had a broad smile on her face today as she announced the launch of Phase two where the team sports of soccer and baseball can hit the fields to train starting on Monday, June 8. “We are aware there will be a lot of changes to be made,” former short track speed skater Isabelle Charest said. ““The physical benefits are going to be there. They (the kids) are going to be playing, they are going to be developing skills, and they are going to be active.” Soccer and baseball will be allowed to start supervised training but must respect the two metre distance. Over the course of the next few weeks, if given the green light by Public Health, a schedule of games could begin. The federations, Baseball Quebec and Soccer Quebec will have specific game plans in place to allow competitive play to begin. “I want to thank the federations for their hard work,” Minister Charest said. “I also want to thank the young people for the patience they’ve shown and their resilience.” It was also announced that private pools open to the public like at campgrounds, will be allowed to open.
featured
Phase two returns teams to group training
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Phase two returns teams to group training
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: A virtual tour of Japan Part 6
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 6 - Solidarity march
- QMJHL Draft a virtual reality this weekend
- Saguenéens’ Rafaël Harvey-Pinard signed by Rocket
- COC, CPC and OTP announce significant investment in return to high-performance sport
- Judgement Calls: Episode 2 - NHL return for the post season
- Parenting 101: How sharing online has changed from outrage to acceptance
Most Popular
Articles
- Laval opens day camps
- Pointe-Claire residents shocked by stop sign removal notice
- CSL Mayor, Councillor clash over SPVM shutdown of Shavuot tents
- The heatwave is over for Montreal
- Artist Andy Habib loves his hometown of Laval but he is hooked on the Orange Julep
- Côte St. Luc passes draft bylaw requiring wearing of masks in CSL buildings, stores
- CSL synagogue vandalized
- Houses & Homes: How $25 Will Change The Way You Look At Organizing
- Local company hiring 100 more sewing machine operators for PPEs and production of luxury tailored clothing
- Duvernay dad Sammy Reda is giving back to the school system
Images
Videos
Commented
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery (4)
- There are Covid numbers that will give you courage to re-engage (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- Laval pegs COVID cost at $60 million (1)
- City gives with one hand and takes more with the other (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Laval opens day camps
- Pointe-Claire residents shocked by stop sign removal notice
- CSL Mayor, Councillor clash over SPVM shutdown of Shavuot tents
- The heatwave is over for Montreal
- Artist Andy Habib loves his hometown of Laval but he is hooked on the Orange Julep
- Côte St. Luc passes draft bylaw requiring wearing of masks in CSL buildings, stores
- CSL synagogue vandalized
- Houses & Homes: How $25 Will Change The Way You Look At Organizing
- Local company hiring 100 more sewing machine operators for PPEs and production of luxury tailored clothing
- Duvernay dad Sammy Reda is giving back to the school system
Images
Videos
Commented
- Meet Natalie Papageorgiou: A Cry for Help as pandemic complicates Laval woman’s life of misery (4)
- There are Covid numbers that will give you courage to re-engage (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- Laval pegs COVID cost at $60 million (1)
- City gives with one hand and takes more with the other (1)
Online Poll
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.