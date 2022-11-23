Perkins pots three in Cudas win over West Island

Jayden Perkins registered a natural hat trick to help pace his U 11 AA Pierrefonds Barracudas to a 4-1 win over the visiting West Island Royals Sunday afternoon at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. The Barracudas erupted for a trio of tallies in the middle frame to open up a 4-0 lead with the Royals getting on the board in the final period to spoil Cuda netminder Felice Italiano’s shutout bid.
Perkins had the lone goal of the opening period while Italiano held of the West Island attack as the Royals pressed for the equalizer. It became a 2-0 contest 2:29 into the second during a net front scramble that culminated with Perkins poking the puck home. A little over two minutes later Perkins completed the hat trick with a backhander that went high into the mesh over the shoulder of Royals’ goalie Massimo Mezzanotte. The final Pierrefonds’ goal came off a rebound that found Grayson Thomas on the left. Thomas wasted little time sending the disk into the open net to make it a 4-0 contest.
West Island had several quality chances especially off the sticks of Aiden Conroy and Royals’ captain Ellis Charasidis but Italiano was up to the challenges late into the third. Charasidis had the shutout buster on an unassisted beauty of a goal. He rounded to the right from behind the Pierrefonds’ net, turned and rifled a shot into the top right corner making it a 4-1 match. West Island tried to chip away at the Pierrefonds lead but Italiano barred the door to the final buzzer.
