PCOT tourney in full swing this spring

With 80 teams, an army of volunteers and the return of the tent to the parking lot of the Bob Birnie Arena the Pointe Claire Oldtimers’ Tournament is back in full swing much to the delight of the participants and the 40 charities that will benefit from the funds raised at the event. “It feels 100 percent back,” Gerry O’Reilly, Tournament president said. “Last year we weren’t even sure if there was going to be a tournament as we were still coming out of Covid. We got the green light and pulled it together, held our other activities off site but for this edition everything is back to where it belongs. “
Each year the organizers strive for $100,000 to spread amongst the chosen charities and even last year’s edition the 100k mark was achieved. “Even with the short notice to organize we raised $80,000,” O’Reilly said. “The organization is smart in that they have a reserve so we were able to top that number up to reach $100,000.”
With 19 divisions, including two ladies’ divisions players ranged from 35 years old to the 75 and up category. Games ran all week long with Sunday featuring the battle for bragging rights in each division. For some teams answering the bell for Sunday play might have been a tough order of the day following Saturday night’s revelry in the tent with a trio of live bands the Stone Deafs, Smell the Glove and That Darn Cat keeping the adrenalin levels high.
What makes the event hum is the hard work of the organizing committee plus the hours put in by the members and referees who volunteer to make the week happen. “We coulnd’t do it without their participation,” he said. “Some are even playing for teams in the tournament but they work their schedule around it. The ladies that also give of their time make a huge impact on the players enjoying their time here.”
AS has become a tradition with the slate of oldtmers tournaments, other organizations reciprocate their participation in Pointe Claire as a tip of the helmet to Pointe Claire taking part in their events. There are also numerous teams who make the annual pilgrimage like the LHRA Dukes, John Rennie Alumni and the Miller High Life squad where old friends and family members get to play catch-up along with some hockey.
The members of the Pointe Claire Oldtimers live by two rules, for the good of the game and the good of the community and when it comes to the tournament everyone is asked to play hard for a good cause.
