PCHS holds on for win over LBPHS in GMAA futsal action

The Pierrefonds Community High School Trojans held on from a surging Lester B. Pearson High School opponent to take a 3-2 decision in GMAA juvenile boys’ futsal action at PCHS. The win saw the Trojans improve to .500 with the win.
PCHS jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the first half was six minutes in. All the goals came off the foot of Magnus Braz-Bolton as he recorded the natural hat trick. From the opening touch he buried the ball into the net. Goal two came when he turned on the ball and found the top left corner. Braz-Bolton completed the trio of tallies with a drive high into the right side of the goal.
Following the third goal LBPHS called a timeout and that was the right tonic as when play resumed the visitors pressed harder. The extra effort was rewarded when Rocco Belmonte parked the ball into the top right corner off a free kick from the left. That sent the game into the break with the home side up 3-1.
In the second half LBP continued to swarm the Trojans zone, only the acrobatic saves by PCHS keeper Anthony Laramée helped to preserve the lead. LBPHS made it a one goal game as it took a precision shot to make it 3-2. Fabrizio Testani stroked the ball into the low right corner as the shot eluded a diving save attempt by Laramée.
The intensity grew as the Trojans looked for an insurance marker and LBP hunted for the equalizer. The visiting squad held the balance of play as it was the efforts of Laramée preserving the slim lead. At the other end the Lester B keeper Ivano Salvaggio held off a barrage of shots by the Trojans. Time ran out in the Lester B comeback bid as the Trojans pocketed the victory.
The Trojans will visit John Rennie tomorrow for a 4:00 pm contest.
