Patrice Bernier and Friends playing futsal for a cause

Soccer legend Patrice Bernier and his friends will take to the Centre Pierre Charbonneau for the fifth edition of Patrice Bernier et ses amis, which will raise funds for the Patrice Bernier Foundation. Bernier and friends will be drafted on to teams to compete in the fast-paced soccer variant of futsal. “We’ve invited a lot of people, a lot of personalities,” Patrice Bernier said. “It’s (futsal) a beautiful game and we want to show people you can participate even if you are not a player. That’s why we chose futsal because it keeps the actioncloser and for people who haven’t played or might not be as fit, they don’t have much distance to cover.”
The event was created by Bernier and Alexandre Kénol the driving force behind GEAK Events and over the first four editions have donated to causes like La Maison Haiti and the Canadian Tire Quick Start program. Bernier has many friends gladly join each time including this year Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Etienne Boulay and Tony Marinaro to mention merely a few. There will be 40 personalities making up four teams squaring off in round robin play. “Tony has been part since the beginning,” Bernier said. “He always puts on a show; he even scored a goal last time. Tony is always good to entertain the crowd.”
The family focused event also has the backing of several community minded corporations as it is presented by the BMO Financial Group, in collaboration with Subway and Canadian Tire.
The foundation that Bernier has established is dedicated to the benefit of local and underserved communities, encouraging the safe, enjoyable practice of sports, promoting perseverance, teamwork, leadership and the gratification derived from meeting personal goals. “A lot have quit sports,” he said. “I’m trying to see how we can get them back on the sports. We also help the ones in need. We pay to play and some kids don’t necessarily have that luxury so we want to help.”
The fun gets underway at 1:00 pm and runs throughout the afternoon. While the teams are entertaining the fans with their futsal skills there will be numerous activities for the kids to enjoy.
Tickets for the event or to make a donation to the foundation can be seen to at www.patricebernier.com.
