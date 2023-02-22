Patience and persistence provided positive payoff for Lakers

The West Island Lakers utilized patience and persistence to rally for a 37-33 win over the Club Basketball de l’Ouest Cavaliers in Montreal Basketball League Novice AAA play Sunday morning at John Rennie High School. It was a four point game as the Lakers sat in fourth placewith 12 points and a determined Cavs squad just back in fifth with 10 points. The West Island victory added a little more breathing space between the two clubs.
The visiting Cavaliers opened with a 6-0 run and maintained a lead throughout three quarters of play. On more than one occasion the Lakers pulled even but could not get over the hump and take control of a lead. The Cavs held a 13-10 edge at the end of the opening quarter thanks to their tenacity and ball hungry play. At the half the score was knotted at 19-19 as the Lakers started to find their stride on the court.
It was in the third quarter that West Island took their first lead of the game 28-27 on a bucket by Lucas Rafla. It was a short-lived advantage as a late basket by Cavalier Jonathan Donatelli put CBO ahead 29-28 as play entered the final eight minutes of play. Thanks to four points by Clayvens Labens, who led the Cavaliers’ scoring with 10 in the game CBO was up 33-28 deep into the final quarter.
West Island turned up the heat on their defensive game and thanks to a nine point outburst by Laker Emerick Diarra West Island was up 37-33 with 1:29 to play. The Lakers slowed the pace to control the play and the clock, keeping the ball out of the dangerous hands of the Cavaliers’ shooters. At the buzzer it was a Lakers’ victory.
In the win Luca Hourani chipped in with seven points for the Cavaliers Hussein Camsine had an eight point game in the loss.
