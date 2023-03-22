Panthers pounce on Bisons in third to claim U18 GMAA hockey crown

A late surge by the Laval Senior Academy Panthers delivered a 5-3 win over the Beaconsfield High School Bisons in the boys’ U18 GMAA hockey championship at the Dollard Civic Centre. In what had been a dueling goaltender match, the Panthers rallied to pull even then pounce for a victory when it was looking like overtime would be on the menu.
Laval’s Petro Muratori and the Bisons’ Liam Kerton both stood tall between the pipes as the game unfolded. The Panthers’ victory was propelled by the performances of Peter Priftakis, two goals, the second being the game winning tally and an assist, Kevin Lajeunesse two goals and Christopher Demes with two helpers. BHS showed the depth of their roster as seven different Bisons figured in on their offensive production.
The Bisons stampeded out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period starting with a goal 70 seconds from the drop of the puck. Ryan Whitehouse bested Muratori with helpers going to Giordano Schwar and Owen Kendall. With just over five minutes to go in the first BHS doubled their lead when Nicholas Lepage converted a pass from Hayden Coveduck.
LSA carved into the Bisons’ lead 2:20 into the second to make it a 2-1 contest on Priftakis’ first marker of the day and Demes’ first assist. Matthew Filato fed Thomas Denault allowing the Bisons to reclaim a two goal cushion at the 8:27 mark of the second stanza but following that Muratori barred the door on the Bisons.
The Panthers went on to score four unanswered goals to earn the championship banner starting by potting a pair with under five minutes to play in the second to make it a 3-3 deadlock. Marco Cristofano with the help of Demes got LSA to within one with 4:40 to go. As the clock reached the final minute Priftakis and Jesse Grant set the stage for Lajeunesse to pull the trigger on the equalizer. That sent the match into the third deadlocked at 3-3.
Muratori and Kerton turned away all advances in the third with time ticking down it remained 3-3. The possibility of overtime was making itself felt as regulation time slipped under the five minute mark. Priftakis struck with 4:40 remaining as he authored an unassisted tally for the important go ahead goal. BHS pressed to pul even and lifted Kerton in favour of an extra skater. Lajeunesse responded to that with his second of the game as his shot found the empty net.
