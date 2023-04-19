Panthers bow out of Chevrolet Cup picture

The U15 AA Lakeshore Panthers bowed out of the Chevrolet Cup Provincial Championships last Saturday morning following a 4-0 loss against the Amos Forestiers. Playing out of Lachine’s Pete Morin Arena Lakeshore posted a 1-win, 2-loss record. A win Saturday morning would have sent the Panthers into a quarterfinal contest later in the day but it was not to be.
In the loss to Amos, the Forestiers scored once in the first, added two in the second and a final goal in the third allowing them to move on. Forestiers’ goalie Mathis Carignan tamed the Panthers shooters to earn the shutout.
Lakeshore had a rough ride in their opening game of the Chevrolet Cup s the Lotbiniére Seigneurs banked an 11-2 win over the Panthers. Lakeshore showed spirit and grit playing hard right to the final buzzer even with there being no doubt as to the outcome. Jacob Reid accounted for both Panther goals against Seigneur goaltender Emerick Boilard. Reid had a shorthanded tally in the second for the shutout buster and he struck 32 seconds from the start of the third period.
Lakeshore’s character as a team was evident in their second contest as they shook off the funk Thursday’s loss to dethrone the Royals by a tight 6-5 score. It was a seesaw battle between the two clubs with the Panthers rallying to knot the score at 2-2 before the opening period came to a conclusion. Rayan Sahmoud scored his first of two on the day to make it a 2-1 contest. Gabriel Zappitelli pulled the trigger on the equalizer. Sahmoud deliver the Panthers first lead of the match as he converted a pass from Ryan McJannet near the six minute mark of the second. Reid extended the lead to 4-2 but the Royals pulled to within one sending the game into the third with Lakeshore owning a 4-3 lead. Mason Harding hammered home two goals in the third to give the Panthers the win. His first tally returned a lead to Lakeshore after the Royals had pulled even. The Royals didn’t back down as they knotted the score at 5-5 with over eight minutes remaining to play. With the possibility of overtime looming as the period ticked away, Harding buried the puck behind Royal goalie Nicolas Sirois with 2:22 left in regulation. Lakeshore held off the Royals’ advances to preserve the much deserved victory.
