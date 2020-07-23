The Premier Ligue de Soccer du Québec (PLSQ), was not immune to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic causing the league to scramble to hold seasons for the men’s and women’s divisions this summer. Through teamwork, the PLSQ and Soccer Quebec were able to come up with the formula to allow play in 2020. This Saturday, the women’s division will launch their season while the men will start on Saturday, August 1. Fans can take in the women’s play as CS Fabrose will face AS Blainville at Laval’s Bois de Boulogne Complex at 11:30 am this Saturday. The women’s schedule will be a mini-championship format over the next three weeks. Four teams, AS Blainville, CS Fabrose, CS Longueuil, and Ottawa South United will play for positioning. On Saturday, August 15 first will play second and third will play fourth in a champions day. The Pierrefonds franchise will not participate in the event but the PLSQ is also looking at a series of friendlies for all teams to round out the campaign. The women’s division usually wraps by mid-August as many of the players are committed to NCAA, U-Sports and RSEQ teams. On the men’s side, a shortened season that will bring together six of the nine teams will start on August 1 and end on October 3. The participating teams will feature AS Blainville, Celtix du Haut-Richelieu, CS Fabrose, CS Longueuil, CS St-Hubert and Ottawa South United. Due to the COVID-19 situation Soccer Quebec will not penalize any clubs that have chosen to not participate in the 2020 season or withdraw teams from regional or provincial league play. Several clubs have taken advantage of that to withdraw from the AA circuits, the Elite Soccer League of Quebec (LSEQ) and Premier Ligue de Soccer du Quebec (PLSQ) for health or economic reasons.
Pandemic infects PLSQ play for 2020
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Exploring Canada series: Yukon - Part 2
- Pirates off to hot start of QJEBL season
- West Island and Montreal Est season is good to go for Quebec’s Junior AAA Hockey League
- Project Playmaker benefits from Alouette B.J. Cunningham’s participation
- Pandemic infects PLSQ play for 2020
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- CSLDS's Summerworks program streaming July 23- Aug. 30
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurateur Ted Dranias ready for a jump into politics to overthrow Plante
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurateur Ted Dranias ready for a jump into politics to overthrow Plante
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.