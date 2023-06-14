Pacers’ Mathurin reaches out to hometown students on anti-vaping campaign

The Indiana Pacers rookie phenom Bennedict Mathurin made an appearance at Montreal Nord’s Ecole Secondaire Henri Bourassa before a group of student athletes as the ambassador of the anti-vaping campaign of Vaping is not your game. This program is the initiative of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) and the Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé (CQTS) as the organizations and Mathurin work to make Quebec youths more aware of the damage vaping can do.
Mathurin always makes time for youths, especially here at home for an important cause.” I’m always trying to give back to kids,” Bennedict Mathurin said. “Growing up, we didn’t have NBA players from here. Then as I started growing up at Chris Boucher (Raptors) and then Lou Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) and now I’m pretty much the voice of Montreal North. Lou and Chris and me, our main goal is to motivate the kids to stay off the street and pretty much just stay focused in school (because) there’s a lot more than just being in the streets.”
Mathurin’s audience was 26 boys and girls from the Béliers basketball program and they were selected for their contributions not as athletes but their participation as students and in student life. “It meant a lot having him here,” Béliers Athletic Director Mohammed Nechchad said. “Although he didn’t come to this school, he grew up in the neighborhood and played in the same parks that they play in in the summer.For them it’s seeing a positive role model, they got to get some pointers, they got to talk to him ask questions. So for them, it’s an experience that we hope will help them pursue a career in basketball or if it helps them in school or in their relationships outside of school, or the workplace it’s huge win for us.”
Marck Chery a Sec V student who will be attending CEGEP Ahuntsic this fall received some shooting tips from Mathurin. “We had the news last week that he was going to come and that was exciting,” the 16 year-old Chery said. “It doesn’t matter where you live, It doesn’t matter where you came from. He is from here and look what he’s accomplished. It just shows us that anything is possible.”
Coming off a solid rookie NBA season where Mathurin where he averaged close to 17 points a game over 78 games was pleased with his first time as a pro. “I didn’t know what to what to expect from the NBA but I had a lot of expectations,” Mathurin said. “You know, going in knowing that I’ll be covering Kyrie Irving, those kinds of players I’ve been watching my whole life. My expectations were really high and I wanted to try to fit in but try to have fun with it. My first year in the league going through things like adversity and challenges pretty much allowed me to grow.”
