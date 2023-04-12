Pacers’ Mathurin helping to dissipate vaping among students

Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin, the Indiana Pacers’ rookie sensation in the NBA is the spokesperson for the anti-vaping campaign of Vaping is not your game. This program is the initiative of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) and the Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé (CQTS) as the organizations and Mathurin work to make Quebec youths more aware of the damage vaping can do.
The statistics put forth by the CQTS are not encouraging as the use of electronic cigarettes has quintupled over the past few years. The proportion of young people who vape in high school has steadily raised from four percent in2013 to 21 percent in 2019 and that figure is 35 percent among secondary IV students. In a CQTS survey between July and November of 202 18 percent of youths between 15 to 17 years vape and 72 percent who do partake have the products given to them by friends. One encouraging statistic is that nearly 40 percent of youths who have used a vape in the last year have tried to stop. That is what the Vaping Messes your Game campaign is working at increasing as the message is targeting student-athletes. “Vaping and playing sports is a paradox,” Annie Papageorgiou, Director General of the CQTS said. “ However, this is the reality of many young athletes. Many see vaping as a solution to manage their anxiety, but they quickly find themselves caught up in a powerful addiction to nicotine. They then suffer the effects vaping can have on their health and their performance.”
Mathurin is a former RSEQ student-athlete at College Charles-Lemoyne who rose from the courts of Montreal North to become the first Montreal basketballer to be a lottery selection in the 2022 NBA draft when Indiana selected him sixth overall. In his rookie campaign Mathurin became a starter for the final 10 games of the season. The 20 year-old averaged 28.2 minutes per game, averaging 16.6 points per game with a game high 32 points against the Brooklyn Nets.“It’s a great opportunity for me to spread the word around from where I’m from, Quebec,” Bennedict Mathurin said during a Zoom conference from his Indiana home. “I feel like growing up I didn’t have a lot of people around to tell me about the good stuff and the bad stuff so to I could separate it apart. I feel it’s a great opportunity to get out there and talk to the kids as I have such a big voice in the community right now so I feel like the kids are listening to me and it’s the best thing for me to do.”
Student-Athletes of the RSEQ will also figure into the program as they will help to lead by example with their fellow students in partnership with Mathurin’s involvement. “We’ve done it in the past with some good health behaviors,” Assistant Executive Director of the RSEQ Stéphane Boudreau said. “We know that this type of action and intervention works with our young student athletes at all levels from high school all the way up to university. They are an integral part to be involved and to influence other students in a positive way. We’re very glad Bennedict accepted to help us to promote this campaign so as to give a younger voice to have students seek the help and tools they need to either quit vaping or to not even start vaping.”
