Pétroliers take three of four points against the Marquis

The Pétroliers du Nord work ethic saw the team take three of a possible four points in back-to-back meetings with the Marquis de Jonquière. The Pétroliers doubled up on the Marquis 4-2 at the Laval Colisée then earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss on the road.
The home team built up a 3-0 lead over their visitors starting with Pétroliers’ captain Francis Desrosiers opening the scoring with the lone tally of the opening period. Danick Paquette and Patrick Bordeleau potted a pair in a span of 1:44 to extend the Pétroliers lead.
In the third period the Marquis scratched their way back to within one on markers by Louis-Philippe Denis and Mathieu Brisebois, who had a powerplay tally. That would be as close as the visitors would get as Jean-Michel Daoust struck for an empty net goal with five seconds remaining.
Just under 24 hours later the Pétroliers hit the ice at the Saguenay Palais de Sports with the Marquis coming away with the 5-4 in an extra session.
The Marquis built a 2-0 cushion with single tallies in the first and second frames. Following a tight, low-scoring 40 minutes, the third period saw an eruption of six goals with regulation time ending in a 4-4 deadlock.
The Pétroliers replied with a trio of goals to claim their first lead of the match. Francis Desrosiers, Nicolas Poulin and Maxime Macenauer were the snipers to put their team up 3-2. It was a short lived lead as the Marquis pulled even 16 seconds after the Pétroliers had taken the lead. Yannick Riendeau gave the visitors a 4-3 lead 68 seconds after the Marquis had knotted the score. Jonquière took the face-off raced down ice and 11 seconds later it was a 4-4 contest. In the extra session Philippe Paradis beat Martin Ouellette for the game winner.
“My players showed a lot of character coming from behind,” Pétroliers head coach Pierre Pelletier said. “ This is a big point picked up on the road. We made a few mental errors that cost us goals, but we collected three out of four points this weekend.”
The Pétroliers du Nord will play three games in three nights, including two at the Colisée Laval. The Éperviers de Sorel-Tracy will be at the Colisée tomorrow evening for an 8:00 pm puck drop. Saturday evening the Pétroliers will be on the road to face the Rivière du Loup 3L and then the 3L’s will visit the Colisée for a 4:00 pm meeting.
