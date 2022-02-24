Pétroliers split their week’s work

The Pétroliers du Nord lost one and won one as play resumed in the North American Hockey League last week. On Friday night the Pétroliers dropped a 4-1 decision to Assurancia Thetford but Saturday on their home ice they rebounded for a 2-1 overtime victory over Cool FM St. Georges.
In the 4-1 loss at Centre Mario Gosselin, the Pétroliers came up against te hot hand of Thetford goalie Étienne Marcoux. There was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes as Marcoux and Francis Leclerc of the Pétroliers held of every advance. In the second stanza powerplay tallies by Joey Ratelle and Pierre-Maxime Poudrier plus an even strength marker by Maxime Lecours allowed the home team to build a three goal cushion. Nicolas Poulin was able to get the shutout buster against Marcoux with a man advantage marker in the third but that was the lone exception of the night where Marcoux’s territory was compromised. Thetford did get that goal back off the stick of Alexandre Goulet to close out the scoring in the contest.
The Pétroliers faithful made their return to the stands of the venerable Colisée de Laval and they were treated to a fast paced, tight contest that need an extra period to see which team would post the win. Maxime Guyon’s powerplay goal gave Cool Fm a 1-0 advantage at the 15:35 mark of the opening period. Poulin carried his scoring touch into this contest as he pulled the trigger for the equalizer at 4:33 of the middle frame. It remained 1-1 from that point to the end of regulation time. Pétroliers’ netminder Martin Ouellette and Cool FM’s Raphaël Girard played dueling goalies, holding all shooters at bay.
In the extra session it was Poulin once again rising to the occasion as he buried the game winner with helpers from Jean-Michel Daoust and Sasha Pokulok.
This week the Pétroliers will play a home and home set against the Jonquière Marquis. Tomorrow night at the Colisée the Marquis will pay a visit with an 8:00 pm puck drop. Saturday night the Pétroliers will travel to take on the Marquis at the Sageunay Palais des Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.