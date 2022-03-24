Pétroliers primed to power into post-season play

The Pétroliers du Nord closed out the regular campaign with a pair of impressive wins and are now ready to carry that momentum into the playoffs. Their series gets underway tomorrow night at the Colisée de Laval with an 8pm puck drop against the Jonquière Marquis. Game two goes Saturday night at the Palais des Sports in Saguenay. “We have to be ready and this will be my first series with the Pétroliers,” NAHL veteran Matthew Medley said. “ We have to correct some small details that caused goals. We will have a practice on Wednesday and we will be ready on Friday. Come cheer us on, it’s spring and it’s also the best time to play hockey. Friday we will face Jonquière and we really need the seventh player.”
The Éperviers de Sorel-Tracy were dispatched by the Pétroliers by a 6-4 score for a road win on the ice of the Colisée Cardin. The two opponents, who both finsihed with 34 points in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) standings, gave no quarter in the quest to win. Yannick Rindeau and Nicolas Poulin’s first of two sent the visitors into the break up 2-1. Yann Sauvé and Poulin established a 4-2 advantage as play headed into the third period. The Éperviers battled back to knot the score but the Pétroliers special teams delivered the victory as the powerplay unit struck for a pair of goals. Sauvé and Maxime Macenauer were good for those tallies.
The final game of the campaign saw the Pétroliers win a high scoring affair on their home ice of the Colisée. The Pétroliers outlasted a determined Assurancia Thetford squad for a 7-5 win. The score seesawed back and forth and by the end of the first 40 minutes the Pétroliers were up 4-2 on goals by François Bouchard (PP),Poulin, Patrick Bordeleau and Brendan Hamelin. Assurancia stormed out in the third to tie the contest at 4-4 but Poulin returned the lead to the home team and Bouchard added an insurance chip that would be cashed in. Thetford made it a one goal game with 2 :02 left in regulation, with their net empty for the extra-attacker, Riendeau sealed the victory for the Pétroliersas he scored on the unattended net.
