Pétroliers du Nord take shootout victory over Sorel-Tracy

The Pétroliers du Nord had a single game last week but it packed enough excitement for an entire series as they bested the Sorel-Tracy Éperviers 2-1 in a shootout victory on the road at Colisée Cardin.
This was a classic goaltender battle between the Pétroliers’ Francis Leclerc and Sorel-Tracy’s Marc-Antoine Géiinas. The two netminders frustrated shooters all game long and into the shootout, Leclerc was solid in six advantage situations, keeping his team in the hunt for the victory.
Following a scoreless first period Sorel-Tracy got on the board when Charles-Alexandre Drolet converted passes from Olivier Hinse and Gabryel Paquin-Boudreau 1:49 into the second stanza. The Pétroliers pulled even on François Bouchard’s powerplay marker with 12 seconds left in the middle period. Maxime Macenauer and Sasha Pokulok helped to set up the equalizer.
Nothing was settled in regulation and the OT period was more of the same. Leclerc handled 15 Sorel-Tracy shots in the third and fourth frame while Géiinas turned aside a dozen Pétroliers’ shots to set the stage for the shootout round.
The Éperviers led off the round with Gabryel Paquin-Boudreau being denied by Francis. The Pétroliers’ David Bastien couldn’t beat Géiinas. Francis stoned Hinse then Marco Charpentier finally got the puck past Géiinas. Sorel-Tracy’s Gabriel Bilodeau replied in kind for the home team. That sent the final shooter to the line for the Pétroliers, François Bouchard, a goal and it would be a win a miss and it would move to sudden death shootout. Bouchard made no mistake and rippled the twine with the game winning goal.
The Pétroliers du Nord are on the road Friday night to face the 3L Rivière-du-Loup at Centre Premier Tech. the Pétroliers return home to Colisée de Laval Sunday afternoon to host Assurancia Thetford with a 1:30 start.
