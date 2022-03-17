Pétroliers du Nord split their weekend

Following a solid 4-0 win on their home ice of the Colisée de Laval the Pétroliers dropped a 6-1 road decision to Thetford Assurancia.
In the win over Cool Fm St. Georges it was a spirited performance by the home team as they were missing five regulars from the roster. Pétroliers’ netminder Francis Leclerc deservedly earned first star honours as he turned aside 28 shots for the shutout. Following a scoreless first frame, the Pétroliers potted a pair to establish a 2-0 edge. Matthew Medley was in tune as he hit for a powerplay goal to open the scoring. Danick Paquette’s tally made it a 2-0 game. In the third Brendan Hamelin’s advantage marker made it 3-0 and Yannick Riendeau closed out the scoring with his goal with less than five minutes left to play.
It was on to Thetford Mines to face Assurancia at the Centre Mario Gosselin where the home team was just too potent for the Pétroliers in that meeting. Assurancia opened with a 2-0 effort in the opening period. By the 5:26 mark of the second Tetford Mines was cruising with a four goal cushion. Assurancia added one more in the second and had the lone goal of the third to earn the win.
The Pétroliers are on the road tonight in Sorel-Tracy and they will have a chance to avenge their 6-1 loss as they welcome Assurancia tomorrow night to the Colisée with an 8:00 pm puck drop.
The game against Sorel-Tracy gives the Pétroliers an opportunity to move into a tie for second as they are two points back of Sorel-Tracy.
