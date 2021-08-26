At the annual North American Hockey League draft held recently in Thetford Mines the Pétroliers du Nord reached in and selected four candidates to make the roster for the 2021-22 campaign. Team president and head coach Pierre Pelletier along with assitant general manager and director of scouting Lucien Paquette had definite needs in mind and went into the event with the four players already locked in on pre-arranged agreements.
A trade with Sorel-Tracy bumped up the Pétroliers to make the second overall pick and they selected Pierre-Maxime Poudrier who had 159 points during his time with the Val-d’Or Foreurs in the QMJHL. Following his time in the Q, Poudrier played three seasons at UQTR, then in the Magnus league in France where he played forAmiens and Anglet. “I must admit that I was both very surprised and very happy to be selected by Laval, a first-class professional organization,” Pierre-Maxime Poudrier said. “ Thetford-Mines and other teams were very interested. Bobby Baril had approached me and he wanted to select me since I was originally from Thetford, but since I have just moved to the Montreal area, playing in Laval is extremely satisfying to me. I know the league since my father already played in it and I know the LNAH has come a long way since that time and the caliber of play cannot be compared. “
The Pétroliers were back at the microphone for the fifth overall selection and they tapped Philippe Bureau-Blais, a defenceman who played for Cergy-Pontoise in the Magnus League last season. He played with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada as a junior. “It’s been a while since I was in discussion with the Pétroliers and there is no doubt that this was the team I wanted to play with,” Philippe Bureau-Blais said. “I was really hoping no one else would pick me. The fact that Laval selected me made my decision to stay here and play in the LNAH an easy one.”
Player three was the 17th overall pick and it was Montreal’s Antoine Dufort-Plante, a player highly recommended by a former McGill teammate, Nicolas Poulin. The forward had stints with Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Rimouski during his QMJHL career.
The fourth pick by the Pétroliers generated the most reactions on the team’s social networks when they called on Vincent Lapalme, a young center player only 22 years-old. Lapalme played three seasons with the Saguenéens de Chicoutimi in the Q and his last season of junior eligibility with the Panthères de Saint-Jérôme. That year, he won the Jean-Guy Daigneault trophy awarded to the LHJAAAQ player who showed the greatest leadership qualities. “I know the LNAH a little bit and it’s still funny and it makes me weird to think that I’m going to camp with the Pétroliers du Nord,” Vincent Lapalme said. “When I was a pee wee, we practiced right before the Laval Chiefs games and my dad and I always watched the first period of their games.”
Training camp lies ahead plus the pre-season slate of games. Opening night set for Friday, October 8 at Colisée de Laval with an 8:00 pm puck drop.
