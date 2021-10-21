Pétroliers du Nord lose a forgettable game to Assurancia

The Pétroliers du Nord dropped a 4-1 decision to Thetford Assurancia at the Colisée de Laval last Sunday night in an effort they’d rather forget. The visitors were missing the services of some key players but the home team couldn’t take advantage of that to put the game in the win column.
Thetford opened the scoring on a goal by Maxime Lecours 3:42 into play and proceeded to build to a 4-0 lead through the first 40 minutes. The Pétroliers didn’t generate much offence in the first as they managed a meager five shots on Assurancia netminder Étienne Marcoux.
It turned into fight night in the second frame as a trio of battles took place. Pétroliers’ Hubert Poulin dropped the gloves with Thomas Bellemare while Dannick Paquette did the same with Francis Wathier. Five seconds later, Chris Cloutier joined in with his teammates as he squared off with Joey Ratelle.
When hockey returned it was Assurancia that was fired-up as they struck for a trio of tallies through the balance of the second stanza. Dylan Labbé hit for a powerplay marker while Alexander Tremblay and Yann Joseph both added even strength goals before the game headed into the break.
With just under five minutes left to play Sasha Pokulok hit for the shutout buster as he beat Étienne Marcoux with a wrister into the top corner.
Captain Francis Desrosiers was not pleased with the overall effort by the Pétroliers. “It is obvious that we are not satisfied.,” Desrosiers said. “We have to keep the game simple and today we lacked emotion. Although we are still getting to know each other, we have to get down to business. I’m not too worried, the season is still young, but we have to put in an extra effort. “
Pierre Pelletier, head coach of the Pétroliers said, “I am absolutely not satisfied with our performance. There are details that we don’t do to win. There are teams ready to make sacrifices. Étienne Marcoux had a good game, but we didn’t create any traffic in front of him, making it a lot easier. We have two big games against Sorel next week and I expect a lot more from our players.”
