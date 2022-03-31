Pétroliers du Nord in control in opening series of Vertdure Cup

Like the Bon Jovi song says “we’re halfway there” let’s hope that the Pètroliers du Nord aren’t living on a prayer as they head into games three and four of the opening series of the Vertdure Cup playoffs in the North American Hockey League.
The Pètroliers are up two games to none in their best of seven series against the Jonquière Marquis following last week’s action. Game one took place on the ice of the Colisée de Laval and the Pètroliers came away with a 6-3 victory. Nicolas Poulin led off the scoring to give the home team a 1-0 lead but the Marquis pulled even then Philippe Bruneau-Blais hit on the powerplay to send the Pètroliers into the break holding a 2-1 lead. The Pètroliers were good to pot a pair per period to outdistance Jonquière in their opening tilt. Jean-Michel Daoust and Yann Sauvé’s tallies allowed the Pètroliers to carry a 4-2 lead into the third period. A powerplay goal by François Ouimet and an empty net marker for Bruneau-Blais’ second goal of the game secured the victory. Francis Leclerc took the win between the pipes.
The scene shifted to Saguenay for game two where the Pètroliers rolled off four unanswered goals to claim a 5-1 win over the Marquis, breaking a 1-1 tie. Poulin found the back of the net to give the Pètroliers a 1-0 but the Marquis pulled even before the first period had expired. The only tally of the second frame, an advantage goal by Brendan Hamelin stood the test of time to be the game winner. In the third, Poulin, Maxim Macenauer and François Ouimet added to the lead to put the Pètroliers up by two games. Martin Ouellette turned aside 25 of the 26 shots sent his way for the win.
The series resumes tomorrow night at the Colisée de Laval for game three with an 8:00 pm start. Saturday night it’s back to the Palais des Sports in Saguenay for game four.
