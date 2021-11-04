Pétroliers du Nord continue to climb the NAHL standings

The Pétroliers du Nord not only knocked off the Marquis de Jonquière twice in 24 hours, they knocked the Marquis out of first place in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) while moving into third place themselves. It’s a tight fit in the NAHL standings as the Pétroliers now with nine points are a point back of second place Thetford and two behind the top team Sorel-Tracy.
The two games in the home and home set were different extremes with Friday night’s Colisée Laval match was a goaltenders’ battle and Saturday’s match at Saguenay’s Palais des sports featured more offensive punch.
Maxime Macenauer scored at 11:15 of the opening period and that goal stood the test of time to be the game winner. Macenauer converted passes from François Bouchard and Brendan Hamelin to slip the disk past Marquis’ netminder Karel Saint-Laurent. That was the only shot to elude Saint-Laurent as he turned away 43 Pétroliers’ pucks sent his way. Francis Leclerc handled 17 Marquis’ shots to earn the clean sheet and first star considerations. The visitors had four advantage opportunities while the Pétroliers went 0-for-5 on the powerplay.
Jonquière’s poweplay unit was good for two goals in the loss but the unit also allowed the Pétroliers to score two shorties. In the opening period the two opponents exchanged goals as Jonquière would score and the Pétroliers would reply. Mecanauer made it a 1-1 game then Matthew Medley notched a shorthanded goal to make it 2-2. In the second the Pétroliers took their first lead of the game with just under five minutes remaining in the middle period. François Ouimet scored his shorty to the put the Pétroliers up 3-2. The Marquis responded to that with only 58 seconds left in the period to send the game into the break knotted at 3-3. Brendan Hamelin got the game winner for the Pétroliers 6:21 into the third. Tomorrow night at the Colisée Laval the Pétroliers will host 3L Rivière-du-Loup, the puck drops at 8:00 pm. Saturday night the Pétroliers travel to take on Cool FM St. Georges.
