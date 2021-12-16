Pétroliers du Nord blank Rivière-du-Loup for solid road victory

It took an explosive third period for the Pétroliers to salt away a 4-0 victory over 3L Rivière-du-Loup for a road win at Centre Premier Tech last week.
It was a goaltender’s battle through a scoreless 40-minute session as Pétroliers’ Martin Ouellette and 3L’s Eric Brassard turned asided every shot sent their way.
Finally on the 23rd shot by the Pétroliers Justin Doucet notched his first goal of the campaign, breaking the ice 2:16 into the third giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. With the Pétroliers on the powerplay, Matthew Medley was in tune for an advantage gol as he roofed the puck past Brassard to make it a 2-0 contest. François Bouchard made it a three goal cushion at the 11:08 mark and Francis DesRosiers closed out the scoring with an empty net tally. There wasn’t just an explosion of goals in the third as the doors to the penalty box got a good workout as well.
Ouellette is finding his stride between the pipes for the Laval squad and earned his first shutout as a Pétrolier. The win improved his record to 5-3 for the season and was selected as the game’s second star. First star honours went to Maxime Macenauer who had a pair of helpers in the contest. Laval also benefitted from the points as they sit in third place back of second place Sorel-Tracy and first place Thetford.
Tomorrow night the Pétrolierswill host the Marquis de Jonquière at the Colisée Laval. It will be the Yvon Lambert evening at the Colisée and the former Hab will be on hand to meet with the fans and sign copies of his autobiography. Lambert will also perform the ceremonial face-off before the match.
