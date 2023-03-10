Péladeau ponies up to purchase the Alouettes

It is a fait accompli, there is local ownership of the Montreal Alouettes as the Canadian Football League announced Friday morning that entrepreneur and businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau acquired the Montreal Alouettes. “Our goal in this process was to put the Alouettes on a path to long-term success, ideally under strong, local ownership,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. “That goal has been accomplished. This is a special day for this incredible franchise, its fans across Quebec, and the city of Montreal. Pierre Karl and his passion for sports, entertainment and his community are remarkable. I know he will do a tremendous job in stewarding the Alouettes.”
Péladeau, who is reported to worth an estimated U S $1.9 billion made the decision to personally acquire the team. That move was because Quebecor Inc., where he is president and CEO of the media and telecommunications operation, is involved in a multi-billion dollar wireless deal and wanted to have no impact on that. “I am delighted to be the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes,” Pierre Karl Péladeau said. “A team with a long history that has a significant impact on our community because it brings us together. I love sports and I am a proud Montrealer. This team that I saw rise to the top of the CFL and win the Grey Cup is our team; it’s the fans’ team.”
With Péladeau as the owner it marks the first time the club has been under local ownership since Leo Dandurand founded the original Alouettes in 1946. The 61 year-old Péladeau will also represent the Alouettes as Governor on the CFL’s Board of Governors. The sports loving Péladeau is committed to the Alouettes succeeding. “I want to bring stability and a long-term vision, which will allow us to put Montreal back at the top of Canadian football,” he said. “ I want to thank our fans for their continued loyalty. I would also like to thank the Commissioner of the League, Mr. Randy Ambrosie, and the members of the Board of Governors, for their trust.”
One of the first orders of business for the new owner will be to find a new president as interim president Mario Cecchini will be moving on to be the Commisioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. “I'm not saying we'll take three years, but you'll need to give us a few days or a few weeks to take the necessary steps,” Péladeau said about filling the post. "We've identified candidates and it's important to take the necessary time in order to fully understand the objective."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.