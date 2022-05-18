The Montreal Orioles got off to a rough start of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League season as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader at home to the Gatineau Tyrans. In the opening match at parc Raymond-Daviault, Gatineau took an 8-5 decision while in the nightcap the Tryans were 10-4 victors over the Orioles.
Gatineau jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top half of the first then built to an 8-0 advantage through five innings of play. Montreal got on the scoreboard in the home half of the sixth with Emric Ferland scoring the shutout buster. The Orioles attempted a comeback in their final at bats but came up short as they were held to four runs. A pair of bases loaded walks and an error helped Montreal push four runners across home plate. Harold Bautista, Zachary Lavigne, Kevin Di Genova and Bryan Riley all made it home. Nicolas Belhumeur was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, through three innings of work.
Game two saw the teams tied at 3-3 after both sides scored a trio of times in the second inning. Steven Bonilla-Montoya scored on an infield error then Emric Ferland’s single cashed in Maxime O’Brien and Benjamin Cloutier. Gatineau went on to add runs with a pair in the third, exploded for four in the fourth and put a single point in the books in the fifth to hold on to a 10-3 advantage. After allowing three runs to the Orioles, game winning pitcher Sebastien Simard handcuffed the Montreal batters. The Orioles manged a single run to close out the scoring in the bottom of the seventh as an infield error allowed Zachary Lavigne to scamper home. Ethan Clarke took the loss through three innings of work.
The Orioles were back in search of their first win last night with a home game against St. Eustache and will hit the road for a contest tonight against Repentigny then will be in Laval against the Pirates Sunday evening with a 7:00 pm opening pitch.
