Orange Tigers win against Blue Tigers in 15U AA match-up

The Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers bunched 11 runs over two innings to take an 11-9 decision over their Blue Tiger rivals at Pierrefonds’ Brook Park. The Orange Tigers erupted for six runs in the home half of the first but the visiting Blue Tigers had their own six run outburst in the top of the third to make it a 6-6 contest. The home team wasted little time reclaiming a lead as the Orange Tigers saw five runners touch home in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. The visitors managed to add three more runs to their total but 11-9 would be as close as the Blue Tigers would get.
The Orange Tigers enjoyed a marathon first inning as they sent a dozen batters to the plate, cranked out six hits and scored six runs. They left runs on the table as the inning ended with the bases jammed. Cooper Law and Vincent Comtois opened the scoring as Dylan Stanimir collected those two RBI’s. Donovan St-Denis made it 3-0 and Stanimir touched home with the fourth run. Closing out the scoring in the opening inning were Jacob Reid and Loukas Logothetis.
The Blue Tigers responded in the top of the third as they parlayed five hits a walk and an error to push six runners across home. Zachary Hébert, Alex Buckles and Oskar Vergara were the first three in. Rafael Julien and George Makridis made their way home on Noah Belanger’s two bagger. Belanger scored the sixth run after swiping third and racing in on an error.
The home side came out swinging and pulled to an 11-6 lead as the Orange Tigers added five runs powered by a trio of doubles. Four of the five runs came with two outs. Law, St-Denis and Stanimir all cracked two base hits with Law and St-Denis scoring. Logothetis, Mathis Couto and Comtois accounted for the other runs.
The Blue Tigers took a run at their Orange counterparts as they added three in the top of fourth but stranded five runners in their final two at bats, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth back-to-back doubles by Zachary Swiderski and Hébert were key in two of the runs as they both scored. Mason Lawrence scored the third run racing home on a ground out to first.
Comtois picked-up the win on the mound and St-Denis got the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.