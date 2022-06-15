The Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers improved to an 8-3 record following a doubleheader sweep of the Outaouais White Tyrens Sunday at Pierrefonds Brook Park. The Tigers mercied the visitors in both games by 11-1 and 15-10 scores in the Metropolitain Inter-City Baseball League 15U AA category.
In the opener George Triantafillou picked up the win with a four inning shutout performance. Yianni Papadopoulos came in to close out the game. The Lac Pack built up a solid cushion scoring four in the second, three in the third and four more in the fourth inning.
In that four run home half of the second Vincent Comtois was good for half the run production as he cracked a two bagger to send Triantafillou and Papadopoulos home. There were fireworks in the bottom of the fourth as the Tigers had back-to-back homeruns off the bats of Greg Leduc and Matt Weitzman. Leduc’s four-bagger produced three runs while Weitzman’s was a solo shot.
Jacob Paradis spoiled the shutout for the Tigers as his double in top of the fifth cashed in Noémie Dubé who led off the inning with a walk.
A statistic of note was that Lac St. Louis stranded only three runners on base in the win.
Game two Outaouais took the lead two times but they were short-lived as the Tigers roared right back in their at bats of the same inning. With the Tyrens taking a 1-0 lead in their opening at bats only to see the home side take a 2-1 lead as Comtois and Weitzman touched home in the bottom half of the first.
In the top of the third the Tyrens took advantage of a trio of Tiger miscues to put up four runs and reclaim a lead of 5-1. The Tigers wasted no time getting back on top as they banged out seven runs in the bottom to pull ahead 8-1. Jayden Perlman chipped in with a pair of RBI’s in that rally and Weitzman helped his own cause as he was good for two RBI’s. Lac St. Louis added single points in the fourth and fifth then closed out with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Weitzman earned the win on the hill with four innings of work while Comtois came on for the final two innings. Perlman, Weitzman and Triantafillou all had three RBI performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.