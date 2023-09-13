The Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers applied the broom to the Ottawa Red Patriots last Thursday night at Pierrefonds Brook Park to claim the Ligue Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine (LBICM) 15U AA championship. The Orange Tigers built a comfortable five run cushion through the first five innings with the Red Patriots making some noise in the top of the sixth to get a pair of runs back. Any thoughts of a top of seven rally by the visitors were snuffed out by Donovan St. Denis’s superb relief work as he struck out the side in order to finalize the title victory. Jayden Perlman paced the Lac Pack’s run production with a trio of RBI’s.
Lac St. Louis opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when Jérémie Sabourin singled in Jérémie Bouchard for a 1-0 advantage. In the third Vincent Comtois touched home on a Jacob Reid single to put the Orange Tigers up 2-0. St. Denis recorded the third run when he singled, worked around to third and came home on a fielder’s choice play. Perlman added a pair of runs that became important with his bottom of the fifth single to establish a 5-0 cushion. Those two RBI’s were important because in the top of the sixth a single by Erik Fritz and a two out homer by Wyatt Leduc scored two runs for Ottawa making it 5-2 and not a one run game.
St. Denis took to the mound for the final at bats of the Red Patriots as he struck out the three batsmen 1-2-3. That was the exclamation point on a solid performance by the Lac pitchers as winning pitcher Loukas Logothetis and Dylan Stanimir turned in three quality innings each before St. Denis shut the door on the Red Patriots. The combined effort saw the trio of hurlers allow five hits with a dozen strikeouts while issuing only one free pass.
The season isn’t done for the Orange Tigers as the LBICM title punches the team’s ticket to the Baseball Quebec League of Champions tournament.
