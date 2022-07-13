Orange Tigers rally to best Blue Tigers

The 18U AA Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers took a 5-2 decision over the Lac St. Louis Blue Tigers in 18U AA baseball last week at Dorval’s Ballantyne Park.
It was a pitching duel in the early innings as Yoan-Patrick Dufresne of the Orange Tigers and Blue Tigers’ starter Christopher Leroux battled to a 2-2 deadlock through the first four innings of play. Leroux, while tagged with the loss, turned in six strong innings of work.
It was the visiting Orange Tigers opening up a 2-0 lead in their first at bats. Alessandro Carelli and Daniel Silvestre made it home in an inning where there were not hits by the Orange squad. Walks and passed balls played into the Blue Tigers pulling even in the home half of the second inning. Khalil Camson had a free pass and made it all the way home and William Reyes singled and was cashed in from third on Brett Goldenberg’s sacrifice fly.
The score remained tied at 2-2 until the top of the fifth when the Orange Tigers pulled ahead 4-2. Michael Del Grosso got on to lead off the top of the fifth and made his way home on Will Leduc’s double to take a 3-2 lead. Leduc raced home with an insurance run on a Carelli single. The Orange Tigers added one more run in the sixth when Gabriel de la Chevrotiere singled, worked his way into scoring position and made it home on a Blue Tiger error.
Nathan Senecal came on in relief of starter Dufresene and shut down the Blue Tigers through the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Blue Tigers stranded eight base runners over seven innings of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.