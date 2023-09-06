Orange Tigers in control in 15U final against the Ottawa Red Patriots

Following a 17-8 semi-final victory over the Lac St. Louis Blue Tigers, the Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers are now in a best of five series for the Ligue Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine (LBICM) championship against the Ottawa Red Patriots.

Lac St. Louis is in control but still needs a third win to claim the championship after taking the first two matches.

Game one took place Sunday at Brook Park with the Lac Pack taking a slim 9-8 win over Ottawa to open the series. On Monday morning the Orange Tigers travelled to Tauvette Park in Ottawa for game two of the series.

In the opener the Orange Tigers fell behind early but chipped away at Ottawa’s lead and had a four run sixth inning the take the lead. Trailing 7-3 heading into the home half of the fourth Lac St. Louis added two to their total and another pair of runs in the fifth to make it a 7-5 contest.

The Orange Tigers secured the lead with some timely power hitting. Jérémie Bouchard cracked a double then scored from third on a ground out to first to make it a one run game. Jérémie Sabourin pulled his team even as he went yard knotting the score at 7-7. With two outs George Colocythas rapped a two bagger to keep the rally alive. Vincent Comtois delivered the go ahead and insurance runs as he stroked a home run to put Lac St. Louis up 9-7.

Donovan St. Denis took to the mound to close out the game and quickly had the Red Patriots at two outs with a pair of strikeouts. Ottawa wasn’t ready to call it a day as they got a double and a single to pull within one of the Orange Tigers. Lac fans held their breath as the two out rally by the visitors saw the next two batter reach base to jam the bags. St. Denis dug deep and got the third out with another strikeout snuffing out the Red Patriots comeback bid earning St. Denis the save. Dylan Stanimir picked up the win following four plus innings of strong relief work.

Game two was a dominating 6-0 win for the Orange Tigers thanks to the one hit gem of a complete game by Jérémie Sabourin. He shutdown the Red Patriots striking out 11 and issuing a trio of free passes through seven innings of work. Lac St. Louis got all the runs they would need with a four run first inning then added two more in the top of the seconds. Following that Ottawa starting pitcher Wyat Leduc settled in and allowed only one more hit by the Orange Tigers through the remaining five innings.

Lac St. Louis saw St. Denis, Jayden Perlman, Stanimir and Bouchard touch home thanks to three hits an error and a pair of walks. Another three hits, including a double by St. Denis, helped to cash in Loukas Logothetis and Comtois.

The scene shifts back to Brook tomorrow night for game three and Lac St. Louis looking to apply the broom to the Red Patriots.