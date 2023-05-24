Orange Tigers hot hitting delivers win over Retro Tigers

The 11U Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers banged out 14 hits to help to deliver a 12-2 win over the Lac St. Louis Retro Tigers at St. Laurent’s Decelles Park in Metropolitan Inter-City Baseball League play. The Orange Tigers put points on the board in each of their at bats starting with a trio of tallies in the bottom of the first and a four run fifth in their final turn at bats. James Galanogeorgos was the winning pitcher for the Orange Tigers.
Marcello Piccioni cashed in a pair of RBI’s and scored in the three run first. His single sent Brady Silverstone and Eliott Paquet racing home with the opening two runs. Paquet collected his second run scored in the bottom of the second and Massimo Piccioni also touched home to put the home side up 5-0.
The Retro Tigers broke the shutout in the top of the third with Brebdeb Barnoff’s single earning him an RBI for Benjamin Leger reaching home. Leger had a lead-off walk, stole a base and put himself in a position to score. The 5-1 score became 5-2 in the bottom of the third as Massimo Piccioni scored for the lone run of that half inning of play. A series of walks in the top of the fourth brought Charles Champagne all the way around the diamond to home with the Retro Tigers second run. Liam Garland and Owen Berman added two to the total in the home half of the fourth making it an 8-2 Orange Tiger advantage.
It was an explosive fifth inning for the Orange Tigers as they had five hits, including a double by Garland. When the dust had settled the Orange Tigers sent four runners home to score. Silverstone, Garland, Berman and Brianna Anghel all touched home to close out the scoring.
