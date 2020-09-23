Orange Tigers claim Bantam AA championship banner

In sports it’s all about peaking at the right time and the Lac St. Louis Bantam Orange Tigers did exactly that by winning the Ligue de Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine (LBICM) with a spectacular 5-0 run in the post-season. During the five games Lac St. Louis outscored their opponents 37-8, with six of those eight runs coming in two of the games. The Tigers were assembled in a compressed, demanding tryout phase over the second half of June. The final roster then prepped for the season in a mere 10 days prior to the opening pitch. Following a slow start with a record of 0-3-1, the Lac Pack steadily improved to finish in sixth place with a 9-10-1 record. “This was a great group dedicated to improving,” Tigers’ head coach Robert Litvack said. “The entire season they were listening and learning and eager to implement what the coaches had shown them.” In the playoffs the Tigers defeated the League champion Laval Associe twice, including in the semi-final contest where they mercied the champs 13-3 to advance to the best of three final series.
That put the Tigers on a course to meet the second place Élites Jaune Lanaudière for the title, dispatching them two games straight to complete the perfect streak of wins. In game one at home the Tigers took win 2-0 with a pitching by committee effort of William Leduc, Jacob Walker and Nat Senecal with Wallace earning the win. “They (Lanaudière) had a very, very good pitcher throwing,” coach Litvack said. “We managed to scrape together a couple of runs and keep them from scoring.”
Game two on the road in Repentigny, the Tigers let their bats do the talking with a 7-3 decision. Zacharie Bouchard paced the team at the plate, going 3-for-4, including cracking a pair of doubles to produce four runs. “It was so nice to watch them put it all together,” he said. “Their hard work has given them something to be very proud of and remember for years to come.”
