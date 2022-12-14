Opponents double up on Phoenix in a pair of weekend setbacks

The Montreal Phoenix dropped a pair of games on Friday and Sunday on their home ice of the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. On Friday night the Granby Inouk took a 10-5 decision then on Sunday the Terrebonne Cobras, who sit atop the standings of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League with a 26-2 record were held to a 4-2 win over the Phoenix.
The Cobras struck for two goals in 31 seconds on Sunday afternoon as Olivier Poulin and Matis Desjardins beat Thomas Pigeon to give the visitors a 2-0 edge after the opening 20 minutes of play. A powerplay tally 12:13 into the middle period made it 3-0 for the Cobras. Anthony Gentile converted a pass from Sotirios Karageorgos to get the Phoenix on the board. Terrebonne replied before the period expired with a goal off the stick of Anthony Di Cesare. Deep into the third Gentile, Montreal’s player of the game returned the favour to Karageorgos as he set him up for Montreal’s second goal. Pigeon looked sharp in the loss as he handled 36 of 40 shots sent his way.
Friday night’s game against Granby stayed close into the third period when the Inouk erupted for a trio of tallies to pull away for the win. A flurry of five goals in the first period ended the opening session in favour of the Phoenix as they owned a 3-2 lead. With the visitors up 2-0, Lucas Domingues-Cuenco opened the scoring for the Phoenix. In the final sixty seconds of the period Reece Glover Kirby and Stamatios Tsantes scored 15 seconds apart to erase Granby’s advantage.
The Inouk reclaimed a 4-3 lead in the middle period Bohdan Zinchenko notched his first of two for the Phoenix but by the buzzer Granby headed into the break up 5-4. Granby carried the momentum of that goal to dominate in the third, scoring five times compared to Montreal’s lone goal. That was the second of the game by Zinchenko.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.