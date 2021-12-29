Omicron variant forces cancellation of World Junior Championship

The writing was on the wall early that the possibility of cancelling the World Junior Championship in Red Deer and Edmonton Alberta would happen. The final blow came on Wednesday, December 29 when three of four games had to be forfeited. It was that afternoon that Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) made the decision to cancel the balance of the tournament. "Together with the teams, we came into this event with full confidence in the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the IIHF, the LOC, Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and the Public Health Agency of Canada," IIHF president Luc Tardif said during a Zoom media conference. "The ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant forced us to readjust our protocols almost immediately upon arrival to attempt to stay ahead of any potential spread. This included daily testing and the team quarantine requirement when positive cases were confirmed. We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work. Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely."
From the 10 teams arriving on December 15, there was constant testing; it was the implication of Omicron that made accelerated inroads in a short period of time that became an opponent that couldn’t be beat. “We've done the very best we can,” Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney said. “We came up against an opponent that was not on the ice, but that was bigger than all of us and regretfully we've had to cancel this event.”
The pressure on the young players waiting for test results sometimes a couple of hours prior to game time played into the decision. Organizers went from one crisis meeting a day to two or three with the focus on the safety of all concerned. “We had to do other tests after a positive test, but sometimes results were coming two hours before a game,” Tardif said. “That was not an easy situation for the two teams knowing if the game will be played or not.”
Last year the event was held with no fans in a protective bubble, this time around it was a protective environment and fans allowed in the stands to 50 percent capacity. Organizers feel even with such an evolving situation they delivered on the most protective environment possible for the players. “We were very much playing catch-up here with an evolving situation,” IIHF medical supervisor Dr. Matt Robins said. “Hockey Canada did everything asked of them and the hotels have been superb in supplementing what we can do but we're just playing catch-up with a very infectious variant.”
This cancellation could turn into a postponement as the IIHF and Hockey Canada will reconvene in a month and look at the possibility of playing the WJC somewhere down the line even in the spring or summer. "I don't want to give up just because we cancelled this event," Tardif said. "In time, maybe a month, we will think about how we can (complete) this 2022 event if it's possible. We're going to take the next month to think about it and maybe come with a good surprise. We're not going to give up. I think the young players deserve that and we want to give them this important competition and it will be our work over the next month. If we have it, it would happen after the World Championship in May. So that means, is it June? Is it July or August? I don't know. But we have to work together, and we will need a month. This (event) is important for the young players. That's really an important point of their career. And we owe it to the fans, to the players, to the staff who work hard to bring the best team in this competition because we don't like to quit in the middle. And believe us, we're going to be really motivated to try to find a way and come back with a good surprise."
