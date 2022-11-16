Olivier Aubin-Mercier has lightweight title within reach

Montrealer Olivier “The Canadian Gangster” Aubin-Mercier is headed for the biggest MMA bout in the 11 years he has been competing professionally. On Friday November 25 he will take on Scotland’s Stevie Ray for the lightweight Professional Fighters League title at PFL 10 in New York City in the HULU Theater of Madison Square Gardens. “This is the biggest fight of my career,” Olivier Aubin-Mercier said. “If I win this it will change everything for me. It’s awesome that it’s in Madison Square Gardens. I can tell my grandchildren that I fought in Madison Square Gardens and they’ll think that’s cool.”
The road to this championship belt began in his youth as he trained and competed in judo and became very proficient in that discipline. The now 33 year old Aubin-Mercier earned his black belt and was a two time national champion, collected three senior national medals and competed on the adult national judo team.
It was seeing Georges St. Pierre compete that sparked his interest in mixed martial arts. “I saw Georges St. Pierre fight on TV,” Aubin-Mercier said. A couple of months later I saw him on Tout le Monde en Parle and I really got hooked on the sport at that point.”
His mentor in judo, Nicholas Gill even told Aubin-Mercier that he would switch to MMA. “We were talking about MMA at every training,” he said. “even he thought about switching. He told me I give you two years before you switch sports because you’re passionate. A year later I did switch.”
He worked his way into the UFC where he competed until 2019 when he became a free agent and signed on with the PFL. The hard working Aubin-Mercier earned this title shot on a card completely filled by title bouts in a tournament format. That’s tough when it comes to a quick turnaround for the next bout. “It was a hard year,” he said. “To do three fights in that amount of time is really hard. To do one more in less than a month is really hard but at the end of the tournament I’m going to be so happy with what I’ve accomplished.”
Stevie “Braveheart” Ray has more experience under his belt 25-10-0 compared to Aubin-Mercier’s 16-5-0 but the southpaw Canadian Gangster is confident about the outcome of their bout. “I have to be smart,” he said. “I really like Stevie he’s a great guy but I do think I’m better than him everywhere. I have to be careful and do my game plan. I think if I don’t make any big mistakes I should win.”
PFL 10 is an ESPN pay-per-view event but if any MMA fans are going to be in the New York area on the 25th use this link https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3B005D34B4061548?did=omerc for tickets at a discount.
