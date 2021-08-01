Oleksiak makes history as Canada’s most-decorated Olympic athlete

TOKYO (August 1, 2021) – The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) issued the following statements after Penny Oleksiak won her seventh Olympic medal, a bronze in the women’s 4x100m medley relay swimming event, to become Canada’s most decorated Olympian:
“Five years ago, Penny Oleksiak captured the hearts of the nation with her record-setting Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and it has been thrilling to watch her shine once again at Tokyo 2020. To now see her become Canada’s most decorated Olympian at age 21 is nothing short of extraordinary. Penny’s immense talent is matched only by her poise and dedication as she continues to be an inspiration to us all. Absolutely incredible, Penny! We are all very proud!”
– David Shoemaker, COC Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General
“Seven medals says a lot about the depth of Penny as much as it does about her talent. Winning one medal is hard, and multiple at one Games is all about the ability to reset and focus. Winning multiple medals at multiple Games – that is a battle against so much more. The notion of repeating and the burden of expectations, internally and externally, can be so disruptive. Penny figured out how to thrive all while being an amazing role model to young Canadians.”
– Marnie McBean, Three-time Olympic champion and Team Canada’s Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.