Oh yes they call him the streak- his golf run is unique

At the time of this interview, Howard Staviss was getting ready to tee it up for his 85th consecutive round of golf. By the time this is in print, he will have hit the 90 game mark. Staviss, a member of the Hillsdale Golf and Country Club has been more than a regular on the Woodside and Laurentien courses this summer. “It is something I love (golf) and have the opportunity to play every day,” Howard Staviss said. “I do work and refer to the course as my office with the green carpet.” Staviss works for Tempo Logistik and twice a week has members of the Tempo Logistik’s team out for a round. The 63 year-old Staviss has the support of everyone as the streak began to blossom. Everyone came in on it at the course, at work and even friends outside of golf. They all were counting the games for me. The support and encouragement has been great.” That support allowed Staviss to continue his run as he thought that it had stopped after 76 rounds when the course was closed due to weather conditions. “Then someone explained that in baseball streaks like Cal Ripken’s (for consecutive games played) wasn’t ended by a rainout,” he said. “So it was to be continued the next day.” This is not the first streak for Staviss as he once participated in a fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes playing 162 holes in one day, the equivalence of nine rounds. A heart bypass patient in 2007, Staviss did not let that hold him back as he incorporates an active lifestyle into each day. “I enjoy walking the course maybe 90 percent of the time,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll swim before a round or after a round at the club’s pool.” Currently a five handicap on the Woodside course and a six on the Laurentien 18, Staviss considers his style of play to be one of consistency. “I play straight down the middle and I’m a good putter,” he said. “It’s no good hitting long drives if you can’t combine the other parts of the game.” The streak shall continue as Staviss golfs with his office group Tuesdays and Thursdays, his Monday, Wednesday and Friday groups and his weekend groups. There is an entourage wanting to tee it up with the genial Staviss and be part of this amazing string.
Oh yes they call him the streak- his golf run is unique
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
