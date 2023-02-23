Oh Canada your Rivalry Cup runneth over

Heading into the final two games of the seven game Rivalry Series, Team Canada needed to win both matches to earn the right to hoist the Rivalry Cup. That’s exactly what Canada did as they followed up Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Americans in Trois Rivieres with dominating 5-0 win Wednesday evening at Laval’s Place Bell. That completed a four game rally from a 3-0 deficit in the series.A four goal outburst in the second period fueled Team Canada’s win over Team USA and Anne-Renée Desbiens turned aside 25 shots to earn the shutout. “Any time we have a slow start or the game gets off on the wrong foot, generally it’s because we haven’t established a good forecheck,” head coach of Team Canada Troy Ryan said. “ Sometimes you just have to get [the team] to regroup and get a good forecheck going. The goals in the second period were a result of good plays like good defensive zone coverage, a blocked shot or a push puck to the wall and they were able to transition in terms of offence.”
The Americans came out hard in the opening period looking to make-up for the loss in their previous meeting but it was Canada striking first. A net front scramble ended with Ella Shelton sliding a backhander between Team USA’s Nicole Hensley’s pads. Emily Clark and Laura Stacy picked-up helpers on the goal and Canada carried a 1-0 lead into intermission.
Captain Canada Marie-Philip Poulin made it 2-0 early in the second as she one-timed a precision pass from the right by Jamie-Lee Rattray into the top left corner. Canada got their powerplay in the groove to make it 3-0 just past the midpoint of the second stanza. Laura Stacy fed Blayre Turnbull on the left allowing Turnbull to wrist it high into the mesh. That saw Team USA lift Hensley and send Maddie Rooney between the pipes. Rooney had barely settled in when Stacy and Turnbull combined for a carbon copy goal to up the ante to 4-0 a mere 32 seconds from their advantage marker. The scoring spree continued as Jill Saulnier sprung Victoria Bach on a breakaway. Bach went to her backhand and lifted the puck over Rooney’s shoulder making it a five-goal cushion. “I’m really proud of everyone in the room and any of the girls who have a played a role in any of these games,” Blayre Turnbull said. “ It’s a hard thing to do, but if any group can do it, I believe it’s us. Getting the win is a great way for us to build momentum and hopefully keep it going as we head to Brampton [for the world championship].”
In the third Canada didn’t take their foot off the gas as they controlled the play and the clock. There was no way they wanted their opponents to get a sniff at getting back in the game. The game ended with some 4-on-4 play as frustration spilled onto the ice with Team USA’s Megan Keller and Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin getting coincidental roughing minors. “It’s always a battle between these two teams, and their goaltender shut the door tonight,” said John Wroblewski , head coach of the 2022-23 U.S. Women’s National Team. “It’s obviously not the way we wanted to close out the series, but we’ll regroup and look ahead to April.”
