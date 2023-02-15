North Stars shine bright in win over Lakeshore

Hot off a tournament victory the EHL North Stars continued their winning ways as they took an 11-2 decision over the Lakeshore Panthers in U11 BB play at the Kirkland Arena. Tiago Hebert paced the Stars attack with two goals in 21 seconds in the first period and added his third in the same period for a hat trick performance. The North Stars erupted for eight goals in that opening period but Lakeshore never let down and played with more jump in their game in each period that followed.
Hebert utilized his speed to break in scoring his first on the left side then powered in and went to the right corner for the 2-0 EHL lead. Emile Robert converted a pass from the left to one-time his shot into the net then Thomas Moser wristed a shot into the top right corner to make it a 4-0 contest. Hebert completed his trio of tallies as he tucked the puck inside the right post. Lucas Marentakis recorded a shortie as he deflected the puck in on a shot from the point. A timely tip-in by Liam Leskiewicz upped the lead to 7-0 Raphael Sirois closed out the period as he cradled a rebound and guided it in for the 8-0 lead.
In the second period the Panthers pressed looking to get something past EHL goalie Dean Tsanousas while stifling the North Stars attack. EHL managed two late period goals in the middle frame as Sirois and Marentakis both collected their second markers of the match. Lakeshore goalie Enlang Chen made several strong saves against the North Stars in the second and continued that trend in the final period of play.
The third period saw the Panthers rewarded as they got two past Tsanousas while outscoring the Stars 2-1 in the third. Jayden Sharma’s second effort got Lakeshore on the board as he took a pass from Kyrin Harris moved to the left and banged the puck past Tsanousas. Elia Lakhardi replied to that goal for Lakeshore to close out their scoring. With 3:20 to play Spencer Lalonde set-up Jackson Cleary who slipped the disk inside the left post.
