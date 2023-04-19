North Stars fall just short of semi-final Chevrolet Cup appearance

The U18 AA EHL North Stars split a pair of 4-2 decisions last Saturday in Chevrolet Cup play at the Kirkland Arena. Game one saw the Stars on the right side of the 4-2 score and that advanced them to afternoon play with a berth in one of the semi-finals on the line. At the final buzzer EHL was on the losing side of the 4-2 score, ending their Chevrolet Cup run.
The win was over the Harfangs as the North Stars put their best skates forward. Liam Bettan tied the game up at 1-1 in the first with that deadlock remaining as play began in the second stanza. The North Stars were shooting stars in the middle period as they struck for a trio of tallies to establish a 4-1 lead heading into the third period. Logan Winkler gave EHL a 2-1 advantage 19 seconds from the start of play. Justin Fraschetti and Marcus Surette made it 4-1 before the second had come to a conclusion. In the final act of the game the Harfangs were able to best North Star goalie Michael Zagury only once with a late game goal, scoring with 2:27 to go.
The 4-2 loss was at the hands of the Nord Cotiers with single goals in the second and third periods being the margin of victory for the Cotiers. The game was tied 2-2 after the first thanks to goals by George Tsagarospiros and Samuel Tannenbaum-Wise who notched the equalizer. Zagury held his team in the hunt but Cotiers’ netminder Justin D’Astous held off the North Stars attack.
The North Stars opened their Chevrolet Cup run against the Victoriaville Tigres and wern’t able to hold those Tigres as Victoriaville shutdown EHL for a 3-0 win. In game two the North Stars found their legs and scoring touch but were edged 4-3 by the La Sarre Conquérants. La Sarre carried a 1-0 lead into the second but a mere 15 seconds from the start of the second Andreas Tassopoulos tied up the proceedings at 1-1. The Conquérants replied to reclaim a lead of 2-1 EHL’s hard work paid off as Bettan made the game all square at 2-2 with just under five minutes to play in the second. Tannenbaum-Wise gave the North Stars their only lead of the game when his goal made it 3-2 just past the midpoint of the third. La Sarre upped the pressure and struck for the next two goals to take the 4-3 win.
