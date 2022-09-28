North Shore solid in win over Spartans

The North Shore Lions turned in a solid performance to down the St. Laurent Spartans 36-0 in Quebec Bantam Football League play Saturday afternoon at Pierrefonds’ George Springate Park. The visitor’s defence had some pop in their play against the Lions offensive unit and the Spartans’ offence had some spurts of successful series but couldn’t get any points in this contest. “We came with 24 player and they have over 50,” St. Laurent head coach Steve Batsos said. “Our kids ran out of steam. We have great athletes but we have to work on discipline a bit.”
Leading the way for the Lions was Tayshawn Harvey who had a trio of touchdowns in the victory. North Shore quarterback Markus D’Alessandro paced the play as well as he hooked-up for a pair of majors via the pass route.
The score was deadlocked at 0-0 with less than five minutes to play in the first quarter when D’Alessandro found Harvey in the Spartan end zone to open the scoring. Yeti Ouattara was good on the convert; he would go four-for-five in point after attempts. That gave the Lions a 7-0 edge.
Harvey was off to the races finding the left sideline open as he sped 42 yards to paydirt. With the convert North shore was in control 14-0. Matteo Vergara earned a two point safety as he took down a Spartan ball carrier in their end zone making it a 16-0 contest. “All week we had to put in the mentality of working hard to get it,” North Shore head coach Stephane Nadon said. “Never take any team for granted, we focus on one game at a time.”
With Time winding down in the half the St. Laurent defence forced a turnover on downs by the Lions setting their offence on a quality series but came up short of the North Shore end zone. The drive was launched by an inspired 58 yard run by Bryan GWadja, who had several runs chewing up the turf over the course of the game. The clock worked against the Spartans as the drive was snuffed out as time ran out.
North Shore added to their lead 3:39 into the third quarter as D’Alessandro aired out a 42 yard strike to Tristan Gampel-Mills for six. There was no point after but the Lions were up 22-0. Harvey’s third score of the day, a six yard run and the point after sent the game into the final quarter with the home team up 29-0. The defence set the table for that scoring series as it was a case of the tip-drill paying off. On a St. Laurent pass the ball tipped off of the Lions’ Max Corbin’s hands and into the arms of teammate Betsa Tapé. That gave North Shore the ball on the Spartans’ 35.
North Shore managed one more major in the fourth coming on a five yard run by Diego Leone to close out the scoring.
