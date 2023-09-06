North Shore hounds Bulldogs for QBFL win

The North Shore Lions opened the home portion of the 2023 Quebec Bantam football League (QBFL) season Friday night at Pierrefonds George Springate Park with a resounding 58-0 shutout over the Laval Bulldogs. The Lions dominated play on both sides of the ball right from the opening kickoff.
The visiting Bulldogs were in tough as the Lions built a 2-1 lead before the first quarter had reached the midpoint. It all began when North Shore’s Jayden McLaren-Desir gathered in the first kick of the contest and scampered 62 yards for his first of three majors in the game. His second put the Lions up 13-0 with Guill Karll Narciso adding the second of eight successful converts to make it 14-0. North Shore quarterback Kevin Leitch hooked-up with receiver Zack Sebestyen for a pass and run score putting the Dogs in a 21-0 hole.
North Shore continued to build and in the second quarter with the score at 35-0 the game switched to running time. When time expired the home side carried a 44-0 cushion into the break. North Shore scored twice in the final two quarters of play to close out the win. Also putting majors into the scorebook were Prince Ikekhide with a pair of TD’s, Myles Spinner and Narciso. North Shore also earned two points on a safety. The defence earned four interceptions in their workday.
Laval quarterback Tnias Lazarre showed impressive skills under pressure with scrambling abilities and a strong arm. He also had the longest run of 35 yards taking the Bulldogs from their side of the half to the North Shore 40. Laval Running back Ethan Juarez-Rodriguez also got in some solid gains on the ground for the Bulldogs. The Laval defensive unit closed out the match with a stop on North Shore forcing a turnover on downs.
The two combatants also played a disciplined game with penalties being limited to in game calls. There were no unsportsmanlike or cheap shot plays that would have called for flags to fly.
North Shore is now 2-0 as they add this win to their season opening victory over the St. Leonard Cougars. Friday night the Lions will travel to Riverside Stadium to face the LaSalle Warriors.
