North Shore football gearing for new season with NS squads at all levels

The North Shore Football Association recently held an all level practice session on the turf of Pierrefonds’ George Springate Park. Atom through midget age players were put through their paces to prepare for the upcoming season in the Quebec Midget Football League (QMFL), Quebec Bantam football League (QBFL) and the Montreal Regional Football League (MRFL). There was another reason that the four age categories were all present on the field as North Shore president Michael Masella had an important announcement to make.
Following the practice session and prior to the announcement, a moment of silence was held to remember a fallen member of the North Shore family. Isaiah Roach was victim of a homicide in late April. He started playing football with Sunnybrooke in the mosquito and pee wee levels then in bantam Roach played with the North Shore Lions.
The announcement was the fact that all teams would now be North Shore squads making the atoms and pee wees from Alexander Park and Sunnybrooke Park now playing under the North Shore name. Alexander Park teams will be the North Shore Roughriders and Sunnybrooke teams would become the North Shore Knights. This reflects the shift away from interpark football where teams like Alexander Park, Sunnybrooke and A Ma Baie played locally under the North Shore banner the evolution of the game finds Sunnybrooke and Alexander Park competing out of the MRFL. “When the league was first created in the 1960’s the teams played against each other within the NSFL,” NSFA president Michael Masella said. “With all the changes that have happened over the years) it made sense to make it one association, one family.”
It also clarifies things for parents who might not have been certain where their kids would go once aged out of the pee wee level. “Probably the most popular question I get is what do we do after (pee wee)? Where do we go? It’s not so obvious that the North Shore Lions are the next step,” Masella said. “That was one of the reasons why we said we wanted to become one association within other leagues.”
The in house rivalries between the teams will remain as the Knights and Roughriders will play each other. Yes, they’re going to play against each other,” he said. And it’s going to be competitive. But we’re still a family and we still want to be that. That’s, that’s the main reason we did this (change).”
The new jerseys were also showcased to the players on hand and these are reversible sweaters making for home and away uniforms a breeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.