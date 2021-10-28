Nomades lose heartbreaker in double-overtime loss to John Abbott

The Montmorency football Nomades not only lost the game but the top spot in the division in a heartbreaking double overtime loss to the John Abbott Islanders on their home turf in Laval last Saturday.
The Islanders went into the game looking for not just the win but to do it by four points or better to finish in first place ahead of the Nomades and secure home field advantage on the road to a potential Bol d’Or appearance. It was mission accomplished for the visitors as they took a 40-34 decision that required double-overtime to decide the outcome.
Nomades quarterback Victor Charland had a huge day, passing for 445 yards, completing 34 of 44 attempts and connected for three touchdowns. A great performance left by the wayside in a huge battle. Montmorency’s majors in the air were hauled in by Zachary Long, Alwidge Kervan Saint-Jean and Laurent Paquin. The TD on the ground went to Peter-Andy Tipaldos, who had 11 carries for 47 yards found the end zone for six.
The game was intense and saw several lead changes in a seesaw battle forcing the overtime solution. In the third quarter with the score tied at 17-17, the Nomades fumbled the ball. That turnover allowed the Islanders to take a 20-17 lead following a field goal by JAC’s Laurent Poisson. The visitors extended their lead on their next series on a major by Shawn Valentine.
In the fourth quarter the Nomades rallied to put 10 points on the board to pull even and force overtime. In the first OT both opponents put majors on the board putting the score to 34-34 and set the stage for a second overtime session.
Montmorency had the ball to start but on a field goal attempt the ball was fumbled resulting in no points and Abbott taking over. Shawn Valentine powered his way through five carries to deliver the winning touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.