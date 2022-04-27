Noah Rocklin is a running man with a cause

Dollard native Noah Rocklin has had a passion for running since embracing the discipline at the age of 15. Starting out with 5k and 10k distances, Rocklin moved on to cross-country racing and half marathons.
The now 21 year-old Rocklin now has a new motivator as he trains to take part in the 2022 TCS New York Marathon. “I am honoured to be part of Team Blue Card,” Noah Rocklin said. “As running has given me so much, this year I wanted to give back while also doing what I love. I was lucky enough to become a member of Team Blue Card and run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon as a fundraiser.”
Team Blue Card’s mission is to help raise funds and awareness for Holocaust survivors living either at or below the poverty level in the United States. Their funds will provide financial assistance for survivors to live out their golden years with dignity and respect, and they won’t need to choose between paying for food or rent, medicine or utilities.
“Being a descendant of Holocaust survivors this cause is especially near to my heart and one that needs as much spotlight on it as possible,” Rocklin said. “With the rise of anti-Semitism on our streets, and continued denial of what happened, all effecting our community and survivors it’s important to have the discussion about the realities of the survivors still left and share the message on what we can do to help them live easier lives.”
The John Molson School of Business student is busy preparing for the event set for Sunday, November six. He has an upcoming 10km race and will be looking for some half marathons to take part in this summer. Rocklin is looking to run a personal best come November, “I plan on a time of 3:45 and you can quote me on that,” he said.
Rocklin has set a goal to raise $3,000 and is about a third of the way there. To help him reach his goal go to https://fundraisers.hakuapp.com/noah-rocklin to join Rocklin on Team Blue Card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.