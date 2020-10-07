Noah Eisenberg lands in Wales to pursue pro soccer dream

Noah Eisenberg has pursued his dream to play professional soccer across the pond where he has joined Llangefni Town FC, playing in the Welsh 2nd division. “I’m very, very psyched and happy,” Noah Eisenberg said. “Obviously with everything going on across the world with the pandemic we don’t know exactly when the season will start, it’s just amazing to be in full training mode and be back in the rhythm of things and to be in Europe where soccer means so much.”
The 22 year-old centre midfielder has an extensive soccer resume including St. George’s school, the MRO Griffons in Lac St. Louis and Boisbriand FC in U17 AAA play. Noah has also represented Canada in the Maccabiah Games; he has always searched for challenges. “I tell people I was born with a ball at my feet,” Eisenberg said. “My friends played basketball, hockey and football but I had no interest. I love running and kicking the ball, soccer is what I have always wanted and I always said I wanted to play professional soccer.
To improve his skills, Eisenberg has trained with Belgian first division club Waasland Beveren and in Northern Island with Derriaghy FC and Lurgan Celtic. Prior to taking a run at the pros, Noah attended Bridgton Academy, Tilton Prep and Birmingham Southern College all on athletic scholarships.
Eisenberg has a nose for the net and has been top scorer on his teams and in his leagues as well as earning several MVP nods. “I can score and I can set-up plays,” he said. “I feel my technique and physicality combined with the club’s tactics will allow me to contribute.”
Right now it is training and getting acclimated to is team’s system and prepare for the launch of the season. There are a trio of friendlies scheduled where he will get his first touch of the ball in European professional soccer. On the slate are matches against Bangor City, owned by Inter Milan and aiming to earn promotion to the first division. Another match will feature a great local rivalry against the Holyhead Hotspurs, who are looking to make a run at promotion to the first division as well and in normal times would have the stadium bursting at the seams. “I am looking forward to my first touch in play,” he said. “I will be working hard to make a name for myself in Europe in the land of soccer just like hockey is in Canada.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.