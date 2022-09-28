No one could hold those Tigers

The U12 Lakeshore Tigers girls’ soccer squad put the cap on an amazing campaign running a record of 12 wins zero losses and a pair of draws and allowed only one goal over the course of the season. This team has been the same group of players for the most part pretty well since they started on the pitch. While this season there was no post-season play, in 2019 the Tigers did go on to take their divisional championship. Coach Jean Salazar, Assistant Coach Silvano Masuri and Manager have enjoyed watching the girls grow and hone their skills over their time together.
