No news is good news for Alouettes’ faithful

When Alouettes’ minority owner Gary Stern stepped away from the team and being the CFL League Governor for the club the rumour mill began to churn on the feeling that the club was going up for sale. In an open letter to Montreal fans Stern stated “Today, I am forced to share with you my current reality; I can no longer be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Montreal Alouettes. This was a very tough decision for me and my family, but it is a final decision. I love this team. I love Montreal and our fans. As a lifelong sports fan, my role with the Alouettes was a dream come true. I loved every minute of it.”
There is no sale pending as Stern will maintain his 25 percent minority ownership and the estate of his late father-in-law Sid Spiegel will control the other 75 percent. “As far as the structure and all those rumours the guys were clear that the team is not for sale,” team President Mario Cecchini said. “They’ve told me just focus and football so there’s much to report.”
The one change though is an increased workload for Cecchini as he will represent the team as a league governor, a position he gladly accepted. “Since I’ve been with the CFL there has been three teams that have changed league governors,” Cecchini said. “For the time being I’ve been asked to be league governor on top of being the team president.”
The organization is operating as per usual, GM Maciocia continues to make moves like the recent trade of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to this week’s opponent the BC Lions and Coach Maciocia prepares his troops for each week’s challenge. “Sometimes we use business as usual too freely but in this instance it is business as usual for the club.”
The organization knows that the fans are behind the team. “Our fans are loud and make their presence felt,” he said. “They always support us.”
