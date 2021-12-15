No luck for the Shamrocks in weekend games

The West Island Shamrocks continue to look for their first victory of the season as the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League reaches the midpoint of the 2021-2022 campaign. West Island dropped a pair of decisions at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.
A four point match by Brandon Itzcovitch was lost in a 15-4 loss to the Côte du Sud Everest. Itzcovitch was the Shamrock’s game star as he figured in on all four goals, scoring the hat trick and assisting on Alessandro Del Peschio’s marker. Everest opened with a 4-1 first period lead thanks to a trio of powerplay tallies. The visitors exploded for eight goals in the middle period then added three more in the third.
On Sunday afternoon the Shamrocks held a lead two times 1-0 and 2-1 but four unanswered goals, including a pair of advantage goals, by the Valleyfield Braves secured the victory for the Braves. Sotirios Karageorgos was the Shamrocks’ game star with a goal and an assist on Bodan Zinchenko’s 11th goal of the season.
West Island heads out on the road this week with a Friday match against Longueuil’s College Français and then tey face the Montrel Est Rangers on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.