No joy for Rocket in Game seven against Springfield

One can tempt fate for just so long and that was the case in game seven of the Eastern Conference American Hockey League final as the Laval Rocket was shut down by the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Springfield moves on to the Calder Cup final against the Chicago Wolves, while the Rocket will head home to clear out their cubicles. “All in all the effort was there,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “They never gave up, they’re a group that likes each other and they played for each other. They competed all the time; there was never an issue if they were going to show up or not. They played with a lot of passion.”
Laval had been strong on the penalty kill against the Thunderbirds, one of the top powerplay squads in the league that was until game seven. Two of the four Thunderbird tallies came in advantage situation while Dakota Joshua had the other pair of goals. Add in the fact that Springfield came out flying in the first two periods peppering Cayden Primeau with 35 shots while limiting the Rocket attack.
The opening goal came at 6:45 of the opening period with Brandon Gignac serving a hooking minor as Matthew Peca beat Primeau. With the game nearing the midpoint of the middle period Joshua scored his first of two for an insurance marker. In the third Springfield took advantage of Alex Belzile’s tripping infraction as Nathan Todd upped the score to 3-0. Joshua’s second tally was an empty net goal with 42 seconds left to play as the Rocket had lifted Primeau in favour of the extra skater. “I’m very proud of this group,” Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet said. “We had chances we just couldn’t put it in. They (Springfield were opportunistic.” Former Rocket Charlie Lindgren recorded the shutout and Ouellet noted, “good for him, I wish him the best of luck.”
It has been a successful season for the Rocket, making their first post-season appearance in Calder Cup play and making a run deep into the playoffs. “Anytime you are playing hockey in June, it’s been a good season,” Houle said.
