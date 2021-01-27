Nicolas Meloche makes his NHL debut

It was a day that Nicolas Meloche had dreamed of since his youth playing hockey for the Ile Perrot Minor Hockey Association. The 23 year-old defenceman made his National Hockey League debut with the San Jose Sharks on January 14 in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes. In his first NHL game, Meloche was plus-1 in 5:43 of play. “I’m happy with that, the nerves weren’t too bad,” Nicolas Meloche said in a Zoom interview from Colorado. “I think the pandemic makes it a bit easier with only 25 percent of the Arizona fans there. A little bit of nerves because I was playing against the best players in the world. At the same time I was pretty confident, I had a pretty good camp and had confidence in myself.” The large part of his ice time had Meloche on with Nikolai Kynzhov but two minutes put together a pair of Lac St. Louis products as Meloche partnered up with veteran defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic out of the Lakeshore Minor Hockey Federation. “He’s a pretty good player and a really good guy,” Meloche said. “It made me confident to be on the ice with him. I look at his game and want to play like him, simple, efficient, move my feet and play against the top lines. It’s very special to be around him every day.” The only thing missing for his debut was his family in the stands, “they (his parents) worked so hard for me to get here,” he said. “It sucks that they weren’t able to be here but the important thing was that everyone was safe.”Meloche is a smooth skating defenceman who can put up points as he has very good awareness on the ice, seeing possible scoring chances before they happen. His style of play is very intelligent defensively, knowing when to makes high percentage decisions in his own end and is a physical two-way player. Originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (40th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Meloche joined the Sharks’ organization prior to the start of the 2019-2020 campaign in a trade. Meloche was called up last year for a week but didn’t get to suit up, right now he is on the taxi squad and waiting for his next opportunity to log some shifts in the NHL. Meloche made it to this stage through a lot of hard work before training camp. “It was a nine month workout,” he said. “The first three months were normal, working out in my usual gym then I got COVID and that sidelined me for three weeks. I changed to working out at Hockey Etc where I did private training with Marc Giroux working on my flexibility. On the ice we could only have a few players at a time so there was lots of one-on-ones, individual skills and power skating.” Now during daily practices with the taxi squad, Meloche is taking the opportunity to work on a couple of things. “I want to close my gap earlier,” he said. “Giving no time and space to allow for a play to be made. I also want to join the rush more.” Meloche is happy to be part of the team and is ready for when he gets the call to dress. “I’m happy to be with the team,” he said. “We have the best defence with Karlsson (Erik), Burnsy (Brent Burns) and Marc-Edouard (Vlasic) I get to learn from them.”
Nicolas Meloche makes his NHL debut
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- St. Laurent MP hosts town hall
- WI Health Board recommends COVID test if any symptoms appear
- Approved projects in St. Laurent valued at a record $517 million in 2020
- Plante won’t ask aid from Quebec but opens temp shelter for homeless near Olympic Stadium
- CSL council votes 5-1 for loan to replace lead service lines
- West Island municipalities defer tax payments due to Covid
- Trudeau considering new air travel deterrents, restrictions
- Former LBPSB employees plead not guilty to fraud charges
Most Popular
Articles
- There will be blood on your hands! A warning to the Health Minister and Hospitals
- Dorval opens Peace Trail
- Demonstrators demand that houses of worship be deemed essential
- Kamala Harris now remembered for her Vanier roots
- "I hold my head high"
- Canada Summer Jobs 2021 Employer Application Process ends January 29
- Decree could kill you! Doctors, lawyers fear Quebec’s Critical Care triage Decree attacks most vulnerable
- Driving with Miranda- Episode 25: Jeep Wrangler Sahara
- Solidarity in music between Montreal and Bergamo, Italy
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders
Images
Videos
Commented
- Perspective and perseverance.... (1)
- No surprise at Washington violence (1)
- No logic, much hardship in "non-essential" items ban (1)
- Time for bodycams for Montreal Police (1)
- Doctors took an oath and must condemn any such Decree (1)
- Lockdowns and curfews hurt not help (1)
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders (1)
- Censorship and shaming replaces data in curfew decision (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- There will be blood on your hands! A warning to the Health Minister and Hospitals
- Dorval opens Peace Trail
- Demonstrators demand that houses of worship be deemed essential
- Kamala Harris now remembered for her Vanier roots
- "I hold my head high"
- Canada Summer Jobs 2021 Employer Application Process ends January 29
- Decree could kill you! Doctors, lawyers fear Quebec’s Critical Care triage Decree attacks most vulnerable
- Driving with Miranda- Episode 25: Jeep Wrangler Sahara
- Solidarity in music between Montreal and Bergamo, Italy
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders
Images
Videos
Commented
- Perspective and perseverance.... (1)
- No surprise at Washington violence (1)
- No logic, much hardship in "non-essential" items ban (1)
- Time for bodycams for Montreal Police (1)
- Doctors took an oath and must condemn any such Decree (1)
- Lockdowns and curfews hurt not help (1)
- COVID-19 Report card time for our political leaders (1)
- Censorship and shaming replaces data in curfew decision (1)
Online Poll
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.