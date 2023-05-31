Niagara falls to Alliance in season opener

The Montreal Alliance sent the sold out crowd of 3,500 of Alliance Allies home happy as the Alliance bested the Niagara River Lions 84-69 last Friday night at the Verdun Auditorium in their Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) opener. A fourth quarter surge by the home side
delivered the win as the Alliance out-pointed the River Lions with a 13-2 run. “It’s early but I can tell you now we’re going to compete,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. said. “We might not win them all but we’re going to compete because that’s the standard.”
Blake Francis dropped the opening basket of the 2023 campaign and Ahmed Hill hit for the game winner with his first of 17points, to push the Alliance over the Target Score. Francis went on to a game high 32 point night, including a rare four point play in the fourth as he was fouled on a successful field goal shot and then added his free throw to the toatal. Francis credits the crowd with helping the team to the victory. “I was having fun the whole time,” Blake Francis said. “The crowd was really a big part of why we got the win; they brought that energy from the start of the game. We definitely fed off that energy.”
The two teams battled it out, even with a 13 point run in the second quarter by the Alliance Niagara worked their way back sending the game into the break with a three point gap with Montreal ahead 33-30. By the end of the third it was a tight 54-52 Montreal lead heading to the final session of play.
In the fourth the Alliance found their rhythm and poured in the points, building to a 74-63 lead as the game hit Target Score play with the winning number being first to 83 points. The defensive play by Montreal was key to the win and especially shone in the fourth as the Alliance forced six River Lion turnovers and 19 overall. “I think we won the game with defence and effort,” Nathan Cayo said. “We didn’t make shots but our effort was great. I felt like we were out hustling them, I felt like we kind of wanted more.” Cayo earned a double-double night with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Following a scoreless first half were the ball just wouldn’t drop, Treveon Graham had a solid second half posting the other double-double. Graham hit for 12 points, including back-to-back treys and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Alliance dominant in win over OttawaIt was a perfect opening weekend of CEBL play for the Montreal Alliance as they followed-up on their season opening win over Niagara with a runaway victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks by a 97-76 score. Nathan Cayo’s dunk for two put the Alliance past the Target Score of 96 points.That gives Montreal a 2-0 record to start the 2023 season.
Ottawa held the lead only once in the opening quarter and that for a brief time. Each time the BlackJacks managed to hit for the equalizer, the Alliance reclaimed the lead. Blake Francis led the way again with a 24 point game while Ahmed hill was good for 22 and Cayo hit for 21points. Treveon Graham pulled down 10 rebounds in the win.
